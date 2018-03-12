Domtar donates books to Jesup students

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — Fifth graders at Martha Rawls Smith Elementary School received a special gift today.

Domtar Corporation, in collaboration with First Book, donated 140 books for the students to read throughout the year.

Employees from the manufacturing facility also had the chance to read with children in the school’s Fifth Grade book club.

After this year, the books will be shared with future fifth graders who sign-up for the school’s book club.

This is the third grant Domtar has provided to Martha Rawls Smith Elementary School in the last year. Since last February, the school has been able to purchase more than 250 books for children from underserved families to read and enjoy.

“Domtar is so grateful for the wonderful relationship that we’ve developed with the students and teachers of Martha Rawls Smith Elementary School through our book grants and volunteer reading events,” said Domtar Corporate Responsibility Manager, Heather Alverson Stowe.

“We’re committed to promoting literacy, one of Domtar’s core corporate giving pillars, by continuing to put books in the hands of children in the Jesup community—it’s a cause that is close to our hearts and core to our business.”

