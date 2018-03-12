Community Corner: Fashion show fundraiser to benefit CMN hospitals

“Creating believers: Today’s youth, today’s volunteers.” That is the platform of Miss Altamaha 2018, Briana Hayes. The University of Georgia freshman is on a mission to help mend the lives of patients in Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

More details:
Creating Believers Fashion Show
A fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
Saturday, March 17
7 pm
Appling County Elementary School Complex
680 Blackshear Hwy
Baxley, GA 31513
Admission: $5

To make a donation, go to: GoFundMe.com/creatingbelievers

