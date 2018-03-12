At risk of losing home, Indigo Run residents receive neighborly help

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry family at risk of losing their house received a helping hand from their community.

Leroy and Stefanie Stevens faced an heirs’ property issue in December and needed to raise $38,000 just to keep their home.

But thanks to the generous help of the community where Leroy has been working at for nearly 20 years, the money was raised.

The Indigo Run community started a GoFundMe campaign once they heard about the couple’s predicament, and the donations poured in.

“Thousands of dollars and I see some of these guys around here and give them a hug, shake their hand and say thank you, thank you,” Leroy said.

Almost $39,000 were raised with as much as $7,500 coming from anonymous donors.

With the money raised, the Stevens will be able to keep their house.

And while they say they can’t thank everyone personally, they intend to handwrite a note to every single person that made a donation.