Shamrocks Keep Rugby Championship In Savannah

Savannah, GA – The Savannah Shamrocks Men’s Rugby Team made sure the St. Patrick’s Day Championship didn’t leave the Hostess City. The Shamrocks were undefeated in the first round of the annual rugby tournament to earn a spot in the title game. On Sunday the Shamrocks dominated the visiting Wisconsin Shaardvarks 45-8. Third year player, Dontae Lawrence, led the Savannah offense with a hat-trick of tries. He talked about how much pride capturing the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Rugby Championship means to his squad.

“We do this for free. We don’t get paid for this. You just have to want it. You have to get up and show up at night and in the mornings and go work out. This is what we do. We want to represent the GROW. We want to represent Savannah well. We got a lot of local support. I mean we want to win all the time. We want to bring it home. It feels amazing. We do it for the team. You see all those quote highlights or whatever. But those guys in the pack are winning it. The middle three are spinning it out and it’s my job to finish. So those boys help me and it’s my job to finish,” said Lawrence.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Savannah Shamrocks Men’s and Women’s teams, you click on this link:

https://www.rugbysavannah.com/