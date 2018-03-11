PHOTOS: Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2018

By Published: Updated:

 

2018 HHI St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The streets of Hilton Head Island were packed for the 35th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Take a look at some of the photos from Sunday’s big celebration.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s