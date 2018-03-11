Child dies in Kingstown Apartment fire, 14 displaced

UPDATE:

Savannah Fire is now identifying the special needs child that died as 13-year-old Mikayla Robbins and the caretaker as her mother, 38-year-old Tameka Robbins.

SAVANNAH, Ga.

A special needs child is dead and her mother is severely burned—following an early morning fire at the Kingstown Apartments.

Savannah Fire was dispatched at 6:33 a.m. and arrived at the complex within five minutes, according to Savannah Fire Department Spokeswoman, Jenel Few.

A female victim with severe burns was already outside of a ground floor apartment, where the fire is said to have originated, before spreading to the second floor apartment.

Firefighters from Engine 8 evacuated residents that were asleep, from seven other apartments, in the building. Firefighters from Engine 9 pulled the special needs child from a bedroom in the burning apartment on the first floor, Few said.

After hearing screams coming from the second floor apartment, directly above the burning ground unit, Battalion Chief Elzie Kitchen used a ladder to rescue a woman who was trapped. That woman was treated at the scene and released.

However, the woman(the child’s caretaker) and child from apartment where the fire originated, on the first floor, were taken to Memorial Medical Center.

The woman is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center, but the child died from her injuries.

Power to all eight apartments in the building was cut and 14 people were displaced in total.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.