St. Patrick’s Day Rugby Tournament Kicks Off

Savannah, GA- Over 70 men’s and women’s rugby teams took over the Hostess City this afternoon as the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Rugby Tournament kicked off at Daffin Park. The event has grown tremendously over the years, in fact this year Daffin Park couldn’t host any more teams.In Saturday’s games the Savannah Shamrocks Men’s team went undefeated beating Media Men’s and Virginia. The Shamrocks will play for the Men’s Championship on Sunday. The Savannah Shamrocks Women’s teams split their games beating Severn River but losing to Sugar And Spice.

