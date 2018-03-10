South Miss Tops GSU With Walk Off Home Run

Story Courtesy: Georgia Southern Athletics

HATTIESBURG, MISS. – Georgia Southern thought it had done enough in the ninth inning by taking a 2-1 lead over No. 15 Southern Miss. That feeling changed when Southern Miss took advantage of a leadoff walk in the bottom of the inning, followed by a home run to left to take the 3-2 win on Saturday. Matt Anderson went 4-for-4 in the game, but it wasn’t enough for the Eagles who face Southern Miss in the second half of a split doubleheader on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. (CT) / 7 p.m. (ET).

SCORING PLAYS

Bottom 3rd – A leadoff double in the third came good for the Golden Eagles when Montenegro singled through the right side to drive Irby in and give the home side a 1-0 lead. Seth Shuman settled down in the inning to retire the final two outs and get out of the jam with only one run allowed.

Top 9th – A leadoff single by Matt Anderson gave the redshirt sophomore his fourth hit of the day and opened the door for the Eagles to take the lead. Steven Curry drove in Anderson from second with a single through the left side. The next batter, Chandler Corley, followed suit with a single through the right side.

Bottom 9th – Southern Miss put the tying run aboard on a leadoff walk in the ninth. A two-run home run that was caught in the jet stream to left gave the home side their second walk-off win in as many days.

NOTES

– Seth Shuman threw 113 pitches, one more than his previous career high to take his first career loss on the mound for the Eagles. He worked eight plus innings for the complete game, scattering six hits and allowing three runs. He fanned eight batters and falls to 2-1 on the year.

– Matt Anderson had a career-high four hits in the game, scoring one run for the visitors.

UP NEXT

Rain has forced the Eagles and Golden Eagles to move Sunday’s game to Saturday evening. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. (CT) / 7 p.m. (ET).