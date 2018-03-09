Judge continues no bond for Parkland shooting suspect

A video monitor shows school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, left, with public defender Melisa McNeille, making an appearance before Judge Kim Theresa Mollica in Broward County Court, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is accused of opening fire Wednesday at the school killing more than a dozen people and injuring several. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida judge has ordered that the suspect in a deadly school shooting rampage continue to be held without bond.

Nikolas Cruz, wearing an orange jumpsuit and looking down, made his first court appearance on 17 charges of first-degree attempted murder Friday.

The 19-year-old accused of opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day was already being held without bond on 17 charges of murder.

His lawyer did not contest the judge’s order.

Cruz will be arraigned on the 34-count indictment Wednesday.

His attorneys say Cruz will “stand mute before the court” and enter no plea. In typical practice, the judge will then enter a not guilty plea on Cruz’s behalf to continue the process.

