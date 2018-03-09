Video: Parkinson’s patients find their voice

NBC News Published:

(WOWT) — A Nebraska hospital is giving voice back to those with Parkinson’s disease. It’s through a program called SPEAK OUT!, teaching patients to speak with more intent.

Former history teacher David Fulton was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about five months ago and found he was losing his voice.

“Without intention, people had been talking over me. It was sort of difficult to feel like what I have to say may not sound important because of the way I was saying it,” he says.

There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but David won’t let it get the best of him. He met with a pathologist three times a week for four weeks learning to project and speak with intent through the SPEAK OUT! program.

“I could really tell the difference,” he said. “It was very obvious.”

The program has been offered at the Columbus Community Hospital since 2014, and it’s done through a referral from a doctor.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2D9KGIM

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s