Tybee MLK Committee protests upcoming alcohol, music beach ban

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – After weeks of back-and-forth with the return of the controversial alcohol and music ban on Tybee Island beaches during a specific time of the spring break season, some neighbors made their voices heard concerning what they consider a Jim Crow Law.

Last month, in a five to one vote, Tybee City Council passed an ordinance set to go into effect the weekends of April 14 and 21, respectively. This is reportedly the same weekend as the annual Orange Crush spring break beach bash is set to take place.

On Monday, members of the Tybee MLK Committee delivered this letter to council members asking them to reconsider or revise the current ordinance.

On Thursday night at the city council meeting, Lisa Lepofsky read the letter to council members.

“We urge you to reconsider the rules recently adopted for upcoming Orange Crush weekends,” she read. “We feel that these rules unfairly single out African American gatherings that pose restrictions that should if they are assumed to be necessary for public safety and welfare be imposed uniformly during the entire spring break season or the entire year.”

WSAV asked Lepofsky if she felt the current law would be considered racial profiling.

“I would hate to use that word in my community but I do think very often perception is reality,” she said.

Fellow MLK Committee member and Tybee resident Julia Pearce signed the letter and called the ordinance a “Jim Crow Law.”

“It’s the definition of Jim Crow. Jim Crow Law was for one specific people,” she said.

The only councilman to vote no was Barry Brown.

“Nah, it’s not a racial matter, it’s just an unfortunate situation when this particular group of people come down here,” he said. “Guns are shot, people are hurt and it just gets out of hand.”

Pearce says she’s all for getting spring breakers under control but as the law stands for this incident.

“If they say the goal is for safety, then why would it be for just two weekends in April? Is that the only time we need to be safe? That’s ridiculous,” she said.

News 3 spoke to Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman who says he understands the need for public safety but also is conscious of ‘perception.’ He says his desire would be to expand the ban to include the week of March 12 as well, which he says includes other popular spring breaks for local universities and colleges.

No vote took place on Thursday to change the ordinance. News 3 spoke to council member who says not to expect any changes this year for the ordinance, saying the council acted within its boundaries for the sake of safety and crowd control to manage this ‘pop-up’ but organized event.

Pearce says if nothing is changed she will be ‘disappointed’ but says ‘the world is watching’ to see what the council will do for an issue. she says. is based in social justice.