Trump agrees to meet with North Korean dictator

By Published:
Chung Eui-yong, Suh Hoon
South Korean national security director Chung Eui-yong, center, speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 8, 2018, as intelligence chief Suh Hoon, left and Cho Yoon-je, the South Korea ambassador to United States, listen. President Donald Trump has accepted an offer of a summit from the North Korean leader and will meet with Kim Jong Un by May, Chung said in a remarkable turnaround in relations between two historic adversaries. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says a “dramatic” and surprising change of posture by Kim Jong Un led President Donald Trump to agree to a meeting with the North Korean leader.

Tillerson says the U.S. was taken aback at how “forward-leaning” Kim was in his conversations with a visiting South Korean delegation.

He said Friday it was the strongest indication to date of Kim’s “not just willingness but really his desire for talks.”

Tillerson said Trump made the decision “himself” after determining the time was right for “talks” – but not formal negotiations.

But he said it will take “some weeks” to arrange the timing for their meeting.

Tillerson spoke to reporters while traveling in Djibouti.

Trump agreed on Thursday to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un by May after Kim pledged to refrain from further nuclear tests and move toward denuclearization, according to South Korean officials.

The announcement was made by South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong in a short statement outside the White House.

The White House later said no firm timetable was set.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s