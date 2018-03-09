Trump agrees to meet with North Korean dictator

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says a “dramatic” and surprising change of posture by Kim Jong Un led President Donald Trump to agree to a meeting with the North Korean leader.

Tillerson says the U.S. was taken aback at how “forward-leaning” Kim was in his conversations with a visiting South Korean delegation.

He said Friday it was the strongest indication to date of Kim’s “not just willingness but really his desire for talks.”

Tillerson said Trump made the decision “himself” after determining the time was right for “talks” – but not formal negotiations.

But he said it will take “some weeks” to arrange the timing for their meeting.

Tillerson spoke to reporters while traveling in Djibouti.

Trump agreed on Thursday to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un by May after Kim pledged to refrain from further nuclear tests and move toward denuclearization, according to South Korean officials.

The announcement was made by South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong in a short statement outside the White House.

The White House later said no firm timetable was set.