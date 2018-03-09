Statesboro student, 14, arrested for terroristic threats

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old has been arrested after threatening students at Langston Chapel Middle School.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, a School Resource Deputy was notified about a male student making threats of having a gun and threatening to “kill someone.”

The deputy quickly took action and made contact with the student.

An initial investigation confirmed a verbal threat was made against another student, but the teen did not have a gun in his possession.

He has been arrested and charged with one count of Terroristic Threats and one count of Disrupting a Public School.

The 14-year-old was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he was booked. He is being detained at a Youth Detention Center.

The case has been sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice and the District Attorney’s Office for further court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Deputy Randy Garmin at 912-515-5602.