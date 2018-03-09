Skidaway Island osprey lays first egg of season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A pair of ospreys who recently took up residence on Skidaway Island is welcoming another to the nest.

Late afternoon on March 8 the female unveiled a surprise for all watching The Landings Cams — a white & brown speckled egg.

According to the Landings Bird Cam website, this is an early jump on the breeding season. Last year, the first osprey egg didn’t arrive until late in March.

Ospreys typically lay between one and four eggs, with roughly two to three days between each new hatch.

So be sure to keep a close eye on landingsbirdcam.com. Two different views are up now.

Landings Bird Cam (funded by Skidaway Audubon, The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and others) is a 24/7 camera above a nest on Skidaway Island in Savannah.

