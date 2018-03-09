Savannah police seek 2 shoplifters accused of taking children’s clothing

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Southside Precinct detectives need help identifying two women who were seen on surveillance footage shoplifting more than $500 in children’s clothing.

The incident occurred on Feb. 14 and 15 at Carter’s, 8108 Abercorn Street.

The suspects are described as two, heavyset black females.

Anyone with information on their identities or the incident is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.