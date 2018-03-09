Police: Mom in custody for shooting son after he refused to go to school

(WDIV/NBC News) A Michigan mother is in custody after shooting her 17-year-old son in the back early Thursday morning.

The teen is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say the teen was shot by his mother after he refused to go to school. He was running from his mother when she fired at least one shot through a pane of glass on their apartment door, striking her son in the back.

Michigan State Police officials said the woman and her son were involved in a heated argument when the mother threatened her son with a handgun and told him to leave the area.

The teen walked outside of the apartment building, but when he came back to the outside door, he started to argue with his mother again. The woman fired one shot from her legally restricted handgun, police said.

The teen was struck in the shoulder area. He was taken to a nearby hospital by a neighbor, police said. He’s listed in critical condition.

The woman was taken into police custody for questioning.

State police are handling the investigation.