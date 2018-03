Beastmode Fitness is taking a stand against bullies.

This weekend, kids ages 4 to 17 are invited to take part in a day of positivity during Savannah Anti-Bullying Day!!!

There will be a self-defense class, bench press competition, and a party for participants.

The event gets underway Saturday, March 10, from 11 am to 2 pm at 7010 Skidaway Road, Unit 11.

Admission is free!

Volunteers are needed and donations will be accepted.