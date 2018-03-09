Long County fire leaves two displaced, puppy dead

By Published:

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials are investigating after a home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

Long County Volunteer Fire and Rescue crews arrived on Moody Road around 3:30 p.m. to find a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

But a 150-pound propane tank hindered firefighters as it shot flames several feet into the air.

They were held back until the tank emptied.

According to Long County Fire Incident Commander, Ray Purcell, two men were displaced by the fire.

Both were able to escape without injury, but a 10-week-old puppy was killed in the blaze.

The fire is under control and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Contributions to this story made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s