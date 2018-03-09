Long County fire leaves two displaced, puppy dead

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials are investigating after a home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

Long County Volunteer Fire and Rescue crews arrived on Moody Road around 3:30 p.m. to find a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

But a 150-pound propane tank hindered firefighters as it shot flames several feet into the air.

They were held back until the tank emptied.

According to Long County Fire Incident Commander, Ray Purcell, two men were displaced by the fire.

Both were able to escape without injury, but a 10-week-old puppy was killed in the blaze.

The fire is under control and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Contributions to this story made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service