SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The annual ‘Greening of the Fountain’ takes place Friday, March 9, at noon at Forsyth Park.

The event marks the start of “turning Savannah green” for the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration by dyeing the Forsyth Park Fountain.

The event is free and open to the public.

News 3 will be LIVE at today’s event.