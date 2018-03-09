Fire damages 11 apartments in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) — A fire on Friday morning damaged 11 apartments, housing over 20 residents.

According to Greenville Police, the fire started just before 8:00 a.m. at the Plantations at Haywood Apartments.

It quickly spread from one building to another, heavily damaging at least two of the buildings.

There are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters rescued a cat from one of the apartments. It was dirty and scared but otherwise seemed OK.

They are working to look for other pets and reunite them with their owners.

The apartment manager is working to try and find other apartments for the victims.

An investigation into where the fire started and the cause is in the early stages.

A Greenville Fire Inspector said there were no sprinklers or fire alarms in the building.