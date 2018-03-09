Equipment failure destroys thousands of embryos at fertility clinic

(WKYC) — University Hospitals Fertility Center in Cleveland, Ohio is responsible for the births of thousands of babies. The technology helps to create families that previously had little hope.

Last weekend a tragic disaster happened.

“It’s devastating, it’s absolutely devastating,” said Patti DePompei, President of University Hospital MacDonald Women’s Hospital and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Between the overnight hours of Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4, one of the egg and embryo liquid nitrogen storage tanks began warming up.

“We don’t know the reasons why yet, but we do know that the temperature that was measured at a portion of the tank was higher than our acceptable limits,” DePompei said.

The temperature increase may have impacted more than 2,000 vials of eggs and embryos, affecting more than 500 patients.

