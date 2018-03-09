$10,000 reward offered in Ludowici arson case

By Published:

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple agencies are investigating an arson case that happened early Thursday morning.

According to Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles, Richard and Shelly Worthy lost their home on Frasier Harris Road to an intentional fire.

Both were able to exit the home without injuries. The home was declared a total loss.

Nobles says evidence at the home led investigators to a case of arson.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and State Fire Marshal are working to find the person(s) responsible for setting the fire.

The Fire Marshal is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Long County Sheriff’s Office at 912-545-2118 or GBI at 912-729-6198.

Contributions to this story by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

 

