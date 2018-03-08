Trash removal underway at President Street homeless camp

Related Coverage President Street homeless camp faces ongoing trash problem

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Concerns over piles of trash on President Street are being erased by the day.

For weeks there have been questions over who would pick up the bags of trash accumulating in front of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway.

On Wednesday, News 3 reported on the ongoing issue and spoke with a resident of the camp.

Waste Management came to pick up their green trash bags on Thursday. According to the City of Savannah, a private citizen first coordinated the bags to be delivered to the site.

Mattresses that were unable to be removed by Waste Management are still on President Street.

The city says its working with the county to remove them.

No word yet on a concrete plan for consistent trash pick-up at the camp.

News 3 will continue to follow this story.