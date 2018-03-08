St. Patrick’s parade-goers asked to stop smooching soldiers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Army is asking St. Patrick’s Day parade-goers to stop locking lips — at least on soldiers marching in the parade.

For years, a tradition has been held of swiping on bright red lipstick and dashing into the street to kiss one of the nearly 200 soldiers.

But in the interest of safety and professionalism, Fort Stewart officials are asking spectators to refrain from smooching.

“Soldiers are in uniform and on duty when marching, and must look professional and conduct themselves with decorum,” the 3rd Infantry Division tweeted on Thursday. “We enjoy being in the parade and appreciate the community’s ongoing support of our uniformed men and women.”

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee encourages you to continue cheering for them safely from the sidelines.