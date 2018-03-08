Our Hometown: Build A Bridge Foundation hosts food, clothes giveaway

Its mission is to close the gap of poverty for women and children in our community through resources and services.
Join Build A Bridge Foundation of Georgia every second Saturday for their monthly clothing and food giveaway.
The event is free and open to any individual or family in need.
The next giveaway will take place Saturday, March 17, from 10 am to noon at Sanctuary of Praise Christian Assembly on Silk Hope Road.
Monetary and food donations will also be accepted.
For more information, visit: buildabridgega.org.

