Following a disappointing 2017 season, the Georgia Southern football team turned to in-house coach Chad Lunsford to lead the team moving forward, officially making him Head Coach in the final weeks of the year. He spent the offseason assembling a new staff, including Offensive Coordinator Bob DeBesse, and DC Scot Sloan from Appalachian State. On Thursday in Statesboro, we finally saw the New Era Eagles under Lunsford as the team opened Spring Camp. Watch above for video and interviews.

