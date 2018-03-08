President Trump to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un by May

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Donald Trump said he would meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un by May to achieve denuclearization, South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong said Thursday in a short statement outside the White House.

The stunning agreement to meet came after North Korea pledged to refrain from further nuclear tests during negotiations. In recent talks with South Korea, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “expressed eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” the South Korean national security advisor, who briefed Trump Thursday, said.

The South Korean delegation also delivered a letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to the White House Thursday, a senior U.S. official told NBC News.

The South Koreans were at the White House Thursday to brief U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and other top officials on recent talks with the North Korean regime.