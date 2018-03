SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Last year they were runner-ups, but this year the Johnson High School girls basketball team are state champions.

The Lady Atom Smashers took home a 62-50 win over Greater Atlanta at the Macon Centreplex for the GHSA Class 3A title.

Johnson held control of the game with a 13-2 first quarter lead.

At halftime, they were up 26-18 and held the lead 42-30 after the third.

This is a first-ever State Championship win for The Lady Atom Smashers.