FUGITIVE FILES: Wanted Armed Robbery, Online Sales Scam Suspect

His victims may not know Nassir Parrish’s name, but many victims do now know his face.

“A suspect in 3 different cases of theft by deception, forgery in which he’s been using counterfeit bills to purchase i-Phones from people,” explains Garden City Police Detective Shane Glasco.

He’s using online sales sites like Facebook Marketplace and Letgo to draw in his victims.

“He put an ad up. A lady responded, set up a time to meet,” explained Glasco. “She came, started asking questions about the phone if she could see the phone, she had money in her hand. He said there was no phone, pointed a gun at her took the money and departed the area.”

“Its especially dangerous because he’s meeting them in a public place, he’s meeting them in a place at all different times of day, its been morning, its been evening, not requesting to meet in a secluded area, its basically right off a public road, so he’s pretty brazen about it, doesn’t seem to have any qualms about doing it multiple times.”

But his crimes may not end there. Parrish is a suspect in a rape in North Carolina, now believed to be hiding out and committing crimes here.

Nassir Parrish is 6 foot 1 175 pounds.

He could be living at the Plantation Townhomes or Pines Apartments in Garden City.

He also has family connections to E 32nd street, W 44th street, Garfield and Mitchell streets in Savannah.

Parrish is still online. He uses a variety of social media names. None of them his own.

If you know where Nassir Parrish may be, or if you are one of his victims, contact Garden City Police or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

All calls are anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.