Family’s son got texts from Cruz before shooting

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fire on the campus. A sheriff’s office captain told deputies to form a perimeter instead of confronting the gunman at the high school where several people were killed in a mass shooting, according to documents obtained by the Miami Herald. The newspaper reported late Thursday, March 1, that it had obtained a partial Broward Sheriff’s Office dispatch log, which showed that Capt. Jan Jordan gave the order for deputies to establish a perimeter. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The attorney for the family that took in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz after his mother died says Cruz exchanged text messages with their son moments before opening fire.

Lawyer Jim Lewis said Thursday that Cruz asked the son of James and Kimberly Snead which classroom he was in and who his teacher was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School just before opening fire Feb. 14.

The Snead son, a junior, wasn’t injured in the Feb. 14 shooting.

Lewis also said Cruz texted the son that he was going to a movie and then words like, “I have something big to tell you” but it was nothing bad.

The last text was “Yo” from Cruz at 2:18 p.m.

Cruz faces 17 murder counts and 17 attempted murder counts in the shooting.

