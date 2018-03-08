Family’s son got texts from Cruz before shooting

Related Coverage Cruz formally charged with 17 counts of murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The attorney for the family that took in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz after his mother died says Cruz exchanged text messages with their son moments before opening fire.

Lawyer Jim Lewis said Thursday that Cruz asked the son of James and Kimberly Snead which classroom he was in and who his teacher was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School just before opening fire Feb. 14.

The Snead son, a junior, wasn’t injured in the Feb. 14 shooting.

Lewis also said Cruz texted the son that he was going to a movie and then words like, “I have something big to tell you” but it was nothing bad.

The last text was “Yo” from Cruz at 2:18 p.m.

Cruz faces 17 murder counts and 17 attempted murder counts in the shooting.