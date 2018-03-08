City of Pooler names new Chief of Police

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Pooler announced the selection of a new Police Chief on Thursday.

Ashley Brown, from the Savannah Police Department (SPD), will be leading the City of Pooler Police Department.

Brown served SPD for 24 years, most recently holding the rank of captain and commander of the Southside Precinct.

“Brown understands all facets of the organization,” said Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb in a press release. “We are happy to have him on board and are confident that he will excel as our chief of police.”

Brown is a longtime Pooler resident and was elected to City of Pooler Council in 2015. He is a graduate of Groves High School and Armstrong State University.

Lt. Jim Ward has been serving as the Interim Chief of the Pooler Police Department since the departure of Police Chief Mark Revenew.