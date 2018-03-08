Check out the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Festival lineup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s almost time to gear up in green for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Festival.
Live local and regional acts will perform on four different stages on River Street from Barnard Street to Morrell Park.
The fun kicks off each day at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until midnight on Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17.
Wristbands are available for presale now at $10 a day. For more information, visit here.
From Celtic folk rock to classic country tunes, its bound to be a great weekend! Check out the full lineup below.
Friday, March 16
- In For a Penny – 12:00 pm – Craic Stage
- American Hologram – 12:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza
- Sarah Poole – 12:30 pm – Slainte Stage
- Strange Boat – 12:30 pm – Morrell Park
- Bottles ‘n Cans – 2:00 pm – Craic Stage
- Keith & Ross – 2:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza
- The Hitman Band – 2:30 pm – Slainte Stage
- Randy Knight & Parrot Party – 2:30 pm – Morrell Park
- Cranford Hollow – 4:30 pm – Craic Stage
- SYR – 4:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza
- Bobby Lee Rodgers & Andrew Gill – 4:30 pm – Slainte Stage
- The Bill Miles Band – 5:00 pm – Morrell Park
- Erin Alvey O’Sullivan – 6:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza
- The Train Wrecks – 6:30 pm – Slainte Stage
- The Eric Culberson Band – 7:00 pm – Craic Stage
- Mystery Machine – 7:30 pm – Morrell Park
- Lance Stinson – 8:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza
- Liquid Ginger – 8:30 pm – Slainte Stage
- Lyn Avenue – 9:30 pm – Craic Stage
- Love Sick Radio – 10:00 pm – Morrell Park
Saturday, March 17
- SYR – 12:00 pm – Rousakis Plaza
- The Hitman Band – 12:00 pm – Morrell Park
- In For A Penny – 1:00 pm – Craic Stage
- Laiken Love – 1:30 pm – Slainte Stage
- Wild Planes – 2:00 pm – Rousakis Plaza
- Erin Alvey O’Sullivan – 2:00 pm – Morrell Park
- SYR – 3:00 pm – Craic Stage
- Danielle Hicks & The Resistance – 3:30 pm – Slainte Stage
- Voodoo Soup – 4:00 pm – Rousakis Plaza
- Lance Stinson – 4:00 pm – Morrell Park
- Ember City – 5:00 pm – Craic Stage
- Lyn Avenue – 5:30 pm – Slainte Stage
- Thomas Claxton & The Myth – 6:00 pm – Rousakis Plaza
- The Eric Culberson Band – 6:30 pm – Morrell Park
- Cranford Hollow – 7:30 pm – Slainte Stage
- Liquid Ginger – 8:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza
- Emerald Empire City – 8:30 pm – Morrell Park
- Souls Harbor – 9:00 pm – Craic Stage
- Mystic Vibrations – 9:30 pm – Slainte Stage
For more information on the festival, visit riverstreetsavannah.com.