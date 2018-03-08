Check out the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Festival lineup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s almost time to gear up in green for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Festival.

Live local and regional acts will perform on four different stages on River Street from Barnard Street to Morrell Park.

The fun kicks off each day at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until midnight on Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17.

Wristbands are available for presale now at $10 a day. For more information, visit here.

From Celtic folk rock to classic country tunes, its bound to be a great weekend! Check out the full lineup below.

Friday, March 16

In For a Penny – 12:00 pm – Craic Stage

American Hologram – 12:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza

Sarah Poole – 12:30 pm – Slainte Stage

Strange Boat – 12:30 pm – Morrell Park

Bottles ‘n Cans – 2:00 pm – Craic Stage

Keith & Ross – 2:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza

The Hitman Band – 2:30 pm – Slainte Stage

Randy Knight & Parrot Party – 2:30 pm – Morrell Park

Cranford Hollow – 4:30 pm – Craic Stage

SYR – 4:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza

Bobby Lee Rodgers & Andrew Gill – 4:30 pm – Slainte Stage

The Bill Miles Band – 5:00 pm – Morrell Park

Erin Alvey O’Sullivan – 6:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza

The Train Wrecks – 6:30 pm – Slainte Stage

The Eric Culberson Band – 7:00 pm – Craic Stage

Mystery Machine – 7:30 pm – Morrell Park

Lance Stinson – 8:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza

Liquid Ginger – 8:30 pm – Slainte Stage

Lyn Avenue – 9:30 pm – Craic Stage

Love Sick Radio – 10:00 pm – Morrell Park

Saturday, March 17

SYR – 12:00 pm – Rousakis Plaza

The Hitman Band – 12:00 pm – Morrell Park

In For A Penny – 1:00 pm – Craic Stage

Laiken Love – 1:30 pm – Slainte Stage

Wild Planes – 2:00 pm – Rousakis Plaza

Erin Alvey O’Sullivan – 2:00 pm – Morrell Park

SYR – 3:00 pm – Craic Stage

Danielle Hicks & The Resistance – 3:30 pm – Slainte Stage

Voodoo Soup – 4:00 pm – Rousakis Plaza

Lance Stinson – 4:00 pm – Morrell Park

Ember City – 5:00 pm – Craic Stage

Lyn Avenue – 5:30 pm – Slainte Stage

Thomas Claxton & The Myth – 6:00 pm – Rousakis Plaza

The Eric Culberson Band – 6:30 pm – Morrell Park

Cranford Hollow – 7:30 pm – Slainte Stage

Liquid Ginger – 8:30 pm – Rousakis Plaza

Emerald Empire City – 8:30 pm – Morrell Park

Souls Harbor – 9:00 pm – Craic Stage

Mystic Vibrations – 9:30 pm – Slainte Stage

For more information on the festival, visit riverstreetsavannah.com.