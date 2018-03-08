Chatham County Youth Commission wraps up legislative tour

After five days on the road, members of the Chatham County Youth Commission (CCYC) are back home–arriving at the Savannah Civic Center early this morning.

The more than two dozen high school students visited historic sites and landmarks up the east coast during their annual legislative tour– making stops in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and New York City.

Organizers say not only is it a good learning experience, it’s also a great opportunity for students to have fun outside of Savannah.

See CCYC on NBC’s Today Show here

Read more about their trip and watch a slide show here