Changes coming to Georgia Southern’s Eagle Alerts

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’s police are looking to change how student notifications are sent out.

Students receive “Eagle Alerts” via text messages and emails when dangerous activity is happening near the Statesboro, Hinesville or Armstrong campuses.

Georgia Southern wants to give students on each campus the choice on which notifications they’ll receive. Since the consolidation with Armstrong in January, all campuses share every alert and many students feel its overwhelming.

“I feel like all the Statesboro students should get Eagle Alerts from Statesboro instead of being from Savannah or Hinesville because it distorts the problems and it gets us alerted for no reason,” says Georgia Southern student Otavious Hughley.

Campus police are hoping to have the Eagle Alerts changed next semester.