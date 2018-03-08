UPDATE: Person found dead in bedroom in house fire at Cottingham Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire was reported this morning at Cottingham Drive and Ryerson. Savannah Fire confirms a fatality in the incident.

According to Savannah Fire, crews were dispatched to One Cottingham Drive at 8:08 a.m. on March 8, after neighbors reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters forced their way in through the locked front door and searched the home and battle the fire–which was fueled by the jumble of personal items and debris stored inside the home.

A deceased victim was found inside a rear bedroom. Savannah Fire is investigating the blaze.

A fatality has been confirmed at the Cottingham Drive Fire pic.twitter.com/8GMY02GTRJ — savannahfire (@savannahfire) March 8, 2018

We’ll continue to follow this story.