23-year-old indicted for carjacking near Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man has been charged for an armed carjacking near Forsyth Park last month.

The indictment for Jaquan Shakur Singleton, 23, alleges he brandished a nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol and used violence, force and intimidation to steal a sedan on Feb. 19, 2018.

Shortly after the robbery, Singleton transported the sedan into South Carolina where he was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

He was arrested at the scene of the accident. A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper recovered the pistol from the vehicle.

According to the grand jury, if convicted of carjacking, Singleton could be sentenced to 15 years in prison with a $250,000 fine.

He also faces a consecutive sentence of seven years in prison for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

In addition, transporting a stolen vehicle across state lines is punishable by 10 years in prison.

All federal sentences must be served without the possibility of parole, the grand jury says.

U.S. Attorneys in this case emphasized that the indictment is only an accusation. The defendant is entitled to a fair trial.