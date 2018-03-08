Meet the Budweiser Clydesdales before St. Pat’s parade

Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There will be two opportunities to see the world renowned Budweiser Clydesdales  ahead of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

On Thursday, March 15, the Clyesdales will be at Grayson Stadium on Victory Drive. from 5-9 p.m.

On Friday, March 16, the horses will be in front of Garden City’s City Hall, 100 Central Ave.,  from 12:30-3:30 p.m. There will be a ‘mini-parade’ starting at 1:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

On Friday, March 16, they return to Grayson Stadium from 5-9 p.m.

 

 

