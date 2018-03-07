Wildlife rescue teams help save dolphin in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NBC News) — A badly injured Atlantic bottlenose dolphin is on the mend after surviving a shark attack off the coast of Ponte Vedra Beach last week.

Florida wildlife officers called for help last week after finding the dolphin near Jacksonville.

She was injured with multiple shark bite wounds to her body and a flipper.

A rescue team from SeaWorld and the Georgia Aquarium conservation field station went to get the dolphin, bringing her to Orlando.

She’s now able to swim on her own but is still under round-the-clock care.