What are the potential penalties connected to school threats?

Bomb threats, guns, weapons in schools — after the Parkland shooting these events seem to be happening more than ever, or people are noticing the dangers more than ever.

But what happens after the student is caught, and the news release goes out?

The answer according to the Chatham County District Attorney, isn’t easy.

“Automatically that you can prove you made the call, you made the threat that is 1-10 years in jail and $5000 fine,” said Chatham County DA Meg Heap.

A fine and potential jail time just for a simple phone call. What a student may see as a joke, or a political statement could end up much more.

“It could be an aggravated assault, criminal attempt at murder, transmitting a false alarm, terroristic threats,” details Heap. “If there are children involved and we can prove you caused them mental anguish, then its cruelty to a child. This is serious stuff and you can really harm people and scare people. We will prosecute if we have the evidence.”

That’s the same message Savannah-Chatham County Schools sent to parents this week.

A letter which calls making a threat an “irresponsible act” and could lead to suspension or expulsion.

And a reminder that bringing a weapon to school is a violation of Georgia state law.

“Putting something on a wall is one thing but does the evidence show other steps were taken? wonders the DA. “Did the child need mental health counseling on may say its still a crime and we have to focus on both.”

“We need to find out whats going on with that child. What’s going on within the home and juvenile court will take that into consideration. but if you are 18 you are deemed an adult, and your actions then will be in superior court and it will be a felony.”

“Are you committing a crime? Ignorance of the law is no excuse even for a juvenile. You go past that point and its a crime, you can be explaining you didn’t know but there is a law saying ignorance is no excuse.”

Before a case ever gets to the District Attorney’s office or a judge, the determination on what charges they could face are up to Board of Education Police, or local police first.

Then Georgia law takes effect and a judge can make a decision on what if any penalties may be assessed. Heap says the laws in place in the state are “good” and up to date with the times.