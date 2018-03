SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials say a structure fire has been extinguished at the Country Inn and Suites on White Bluff Road.

The fire, just south of Eisenhower, shut down the roadway around 12:30 p.m. while Savannah Fire was on the scene.

Savannah Fire battling fire at Country Inn & Suites on White Bluff pic.twitter.com/csreC27JWD — savannahfire (@savannahfire) March 7, 2018

Officials say strong winds made battling the fire difficult.

No word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Stay with News 3 for further updates.

Country Inn & Suites fire is under control pic.twitter.com/8QeLzI3aGa — savannahfire (@savannahfire) March 7, 2018