Savannah State University students hold Anti-Gun Violence vigil

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — With gun violence happening across our nation students are fighting for a change in our backyard. An anti-gun vigil was held at Savannah State University Wednesday night.

Dozens of students gathered on campus to march in solidarity sending a message that they do not feel safe on their campus. But, instead of remaining silent they are using their voices to fight for tougher gun laws.

According to student Co- Leader of ‘National Conference of Black Political Scientists’, Schoon Franklin “it’s a vigil for anybody ever shot before unjustly, it’s a vigil for those who are still alive and face the issues that have not been addressed yet.”

Student activists say that no one should live in fear on any campus. They say it’s not specific to Savannah State despite a recent shooting on February 24, but campuses across the nation.

“We need to start addressing who in our community locally can assist us in this effort. and were reaching out to every organization, every university who would like to assist us in making sure this is a national issue and addresses as many people as we can,” Franklin said.

It takes a village- as Franklin says but the reality is students are finally being honest about their feelings. “Do we feel as safe as we would want to feel? No. Has there been progress since the last issue? Yes. Would we like to see more? Yes. But is this just a Savannah State University issue? The answer is no,” he says.

I asked student leaders, what could be done to help students feel safer and make administration more aware of how they feel.

According to Franklin, “we recommend that everyone become active and not become complacent because we know that stagnation is the death of progress.”

He adds that the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl., are the ones that gave courage to the students on his campus even himself to speak out tonight. “Change can happen, with those who are 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 we just have to decide to be as engaged as they are,” Franklin says.

Organizers tell News 3 this is only the beginning. There will be more events to help bring safety to the campus with the help of the community.