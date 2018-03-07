Savannah airport announces nonstop flights to Nashville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re looking to pack your bags for ‘Music City’ this summer, some new flight options are in store.

Allegiant Air launched 13 new nonstop routes to Nashville from cities including Myrtle Beach, Orlando and–you guessed it–Savannah.

Starting June 8, the routes will be available two days a week from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Though this is a seasonal addition, the airport hopes it becomes year round.

One-way tickets start at a cost of $45. For details visit AllegiantAir.com.