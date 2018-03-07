Photo of toddler in awe of Michelle Obama’s portrait goes viral; leads to dance party

CNN’s Don Lemon interviews Jessica Curry, mother of Parker Curry, the toddler who went viral for staring at Michelle Obama’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

The photo was taken by another museum visitor, 37-year-old Ben Hines of North Carolina, who was in town visiting his parents, who live in Alexandria. He posted the photo to Facebook and the response was overwhelming.

The response was so overwhelming, the former First Lady invited little Parker over to meet her in person and posted a video of their encounter to Twitter.

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018