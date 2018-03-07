Our Hometown: Oatland Island Wildlife Center hosts annual Spring Celebration & Sheep Shearing Festival

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
Celebrate Spring at Oatland Island Wildlife Center this weekend with the annual Sheep Shearing Festival!
Bring the family to watch the shearing of the Shetland sheep, “Cloud” and “Storm”, and the Angora goats, “Rue” and “Finnick” by members of The Fiber Guild of the Savannahs.
There will be demonstrations, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and games for the kids.
Oatland’s “Native Animal Nature Trail” will also be open.
The special fundraising event gets underway this Saturday, March 10, from 10 until 4.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 4-17, seniors and military. Children under four get in free.
For more information call: (912) 395-1500 or visit: oatlandisland.org.

