Local firefighters install lifesaving kits at Davis Elementary School

SHELDON, S.C. (WSAV) — Local firefighters installed 30 first response trauma kits in Davis Elementary School Wednesday morning.

These are known as the JACOB Kits, which provide teachers with the medical equipment needed to immediately start care for critically injured children.

The Sheldon Fire District recently implemented the JACOB Kit program, which was created by the Beaufort County Fire Department.

The program honors the life of Jacob Hall, a 6-year-old who died of blood loss after being shot at Townville Elementary school in 2002.

Davis Elementary is the fourth elementary school to receive the kits. A fifth school, Shanklin Elementary, is scheduled to receive them in April.

All kits are installed by classroom doorways for teachers or emergency responders to quickly grab when children are injured.

In addition, all teachers at Davis Elementary have been trained by firefighters in the national Stop the Bleed program, along with additions first aid training.

Beaufort County fire officials say they are committed to getting these kits into schools and into the hands of newly trained teachers. The recent events in Florida have only solidified their resolve.

Lawmakers are also working to require bleeding control kits in all South Carolina classrooms, a movement modeled after the JACOB Kit program.

Bill H5003, introduced by Representative Jeff Bradley of Hilton Head, is currently in the Education and Public Works Committee, with a public hearing scheduled for March 20.

To date, all JACOB Kits have been paid for through local grants and donations.

If you would like to donate to this program or donate a kit for a local classroom or school, please email safetyed@burtonfd.org.

For more information visit the JACOB Kit Facebook Page (SCJACOBkit) here.