Lace up for the March of Dimes Shamrock Run this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Patrick’s Day festivities kick off this weekend with the 26th Annual March of Dimes Shamrock Run 5K.

It’s a ‘fun run’ for all ages laced with green and costumes.

And for those who may just want to watch the race — food trucks, music and more will be available. Even dogs are welcome!

All money raised in the 5K will help with the March of Dimes’ mission to improve the health of babies and moms.

The Shamrock Run festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday in Ellis Square. The race will take place at 6:00 p.m.

Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, but will continue onsite on Friday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in Ellis Square.

Visit here to register online or donate.

Packet pick-up will be Thursday, March 8 at Fleet Feet from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

We’ll see you there! WSAV is a proud sponsor of this event.