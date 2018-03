GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City Police are looking for 22-year old Naseer Parrish. Police say he’s wanted in multiple states for charges including rape and armed robbery.

Parrish is known to frequent Garden City and Savannah on Mitchell, 44th and 46th streets.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.