Florida House passes school safety legislation, awaits governor’s signature

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida House has passed a school safety bill that includes new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

The House voted 67-50 Wednesday on a bill that’s a response to the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school that killed 17 people.

The bill now goes to Gov. Rick Scott for his signature.

The vote reflected a mix of Republicans and Democrats in support and opposition. Even supporters said they didn’t like some aspects of the bill.

The bill also provides new mental health programs for schools and provision to keep guns away from people who show signs of mental illness or violent behavior.