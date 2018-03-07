Chatham County Youth Commission spotted on Today

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

If you were up early, you may have spotted a few familiar faces on the Today Show this morning.

Members of the Chatham County Youth Commission wrapped up the last day of their annual legislative tour in New York City with a visit to Rockefeller Plaza.

Students briefly shared the spotlight with Hoda, Savannah, Carson, and Al.

The group is visiting national historic sites and landmarks up the east coast– from DC to the Big Apple.

They’re heading home later tonight and will arrive at the Civic Center early tomorrow morning.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s