Chatham County Youth Commission spotted on Today

If you were up early, you may have spotted a few familiar faces on the Today Show this morning.

Members of the Chatham County Youth Commission wrapped up the last day of their annual legislative tour in New York City with a visit to Rockefeller Plaza.

Students briefly shared the spotlight with Hoda, Savannah, Carson, and Al.

The group is visiting national historic sites and landmarks up the east coast– from DC to the Big Apple.

They’re heading home later tonight and will arrive at the Civic Center early tomorrow morning.