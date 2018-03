(WSAV) — “Yeddi We” Queen Quet Marquetta L. Goodwine of St. Helena Island, S.C. is the first Gullah Geechee person to address the United Nations. In 1999, she addressed the UN’s Commission on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland. Since that time she has been invited to address other forums at the UN on behalf of Gullah Geechee people.

